Cooperating with authorities: Delhi coaching centre
July 28, 2024  20:59
image
The coaching centre at whose establishment three students died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement on Sunday condoled the loss of young lives and said they are fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation.

The UPSC aspirants -- two females and a male -- lost their lives as they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of the Old Rajinder Nagar-based Rau's IAS Study Circle, which was flooded due to a sudden evening downpour in the national capital on Saturday.

'In light of the recent tragic event involving the students of Rajendra Nagar Rau's IAS Study Circle, Rau's IAS Study Circle extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased students, Tanya Soni, Nevin Dalvin, and  Shreya Yadav. Our thoughts are profoundly with the families during this incredibly difficult time,' read the statement.

In the statement, the institute said they 'are deeply saddened by the loss of these promising young individuals who were preparing to serve our nation with dedication and commitment'.

'RAU's IAS Study Circle is fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigations into this tragic incident. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and agencies to ensure that all necessary information is provided and that the investigation proceeds with the utmost diligence,' read the statement.

'This tragedy has touched us all, and we recognise the profound impact it has had on their families, friends, and the broader community,' it said.

Absence of drainage system and safety measures, and flouting of norms led to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants, officials and students said on Sunday.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy.  -- PTI

IMAGE: DCP Central M Harshavardhan and Additional DCP Sachin Sharma at the spot where 3 UPSC aspirants lost their lives after the flooding in the coaching institute basement, at Old Rajinder Nagar, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo
