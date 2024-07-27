RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two men, accused of stabbing constable, held after brief encounter in MP
July 27, 2024  18:16
File image
File image
Two men, accused of stabbing a police constable, were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after a brief encounter, in which one of them sustained a bullet injury, an official said on Saturday.   

The injured police constable is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said. 

The encounter took place under Neelganga police station on Friday night, superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said. 

"Three persons, accused of looting, fled after being intercepted during checking on Thursday night. Two policemen chased and caught them. But one of the accused stabbed police constable Akash. The accused then escaped from the spot," Sharma said. 

On Friday night, the police received a tip-off that the accused were coming near Sawrakhedi. 

The police traced them, but the accused again tried to flee. 

As the police started chasing them, the accused fired at the police team and one of the accused sustained a bullet injury in his knee in the retaliatory firing, he said. 

Another accused was also injured as he fell from the motorcycle on which he was trying to escape, Sharma said. 

The accused were nabbed, the SP said, adding that both of them have past criminal records. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Defending fencing champion Sun makes shock exit
Defending fencing champion Sun makes shock exit

There was a major shock on the first morning of the fencing competition at the Paris Olympics on Saturday when reigning women's epee champion Sun Yiwen of China was knocked out in her opening bout by Japan's Miho Yoshimura.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table

The medal tally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Soldier killed, 4 hurt as Army foils Pak border force attack along LoC
Soldier killed, 4 hurt as Army foils Pak border force attack along LoC

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added.

One Gaganyan astronaut to join ISS mission with NASA: Govt
One Gaganyan astronaut to join ISS mission with NASA: Govt

In a written reply, Singh said NASA has identified a private entity Axiom Space and ISRO had signed a Space Flight Agreement with the American firm for the joint mission to the International Space Station.

What's hot at the Olympics: Daley knitting is all the rage as food wars stir up
What's hot at the Olympics: Daley knitting is all the rage as food wars stir up

US women dazzle in crystal-studded leos

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances