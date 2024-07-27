Two men, accused of stabbing constable, held after brief encounter in MP





The injured police constable is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.





The encounter took place under Neelganga police station on Friday night, superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said.





"Three persons, accused of looting, fled after being intercepted during checking on Thursday night. Two policemen chased and caught them. But one of the accused stabbed police constable Akash. The accused then escaped from the spot," Sharma said.





On Friday night, the police received a tip-off that the accused were coming near Sawrakhedi.





The police traced them, but the accused again tried to flee.





As the police started chasing them, the accused fired at the police team and one of the accused sustained a bullet injury in his knee in the retaliatory firing, he said.





Another accused was also injured as he fell from the motorcycle on which he was trying to escape, Sharma said.





The accused were nabbed, the SP said, adding that both of them have past criminal records. -- PTI

