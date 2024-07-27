Two inmates injured in attack in Tihar jail





The victims were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, from where they were discharged after treatment, a Delhi police officer said.





The incident took place inside jail number 9 on Friday.





The officer said both the inmates, Lovely (22) and Lavesh (22), are lodged in the case of the murder of a man in South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar.





Both inmates suffered serious injuries, the officer said.





The attackers are identified as Lokesh, Nitin, Himanshu and Abhishek.





During the inquiry, it was discovered that Lovely and Lavesh had allegedly killed Lokesh's brother in Ambedkar Nagar in 2022, another officer said. -- PTI

Two inmates lodged in the Tihar jail in Delhi were injured in an attack inside their wards by another inmate with a sharp-edged weapon, officials said on Saturday.