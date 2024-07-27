Tech lead of Kerala financial firm held for embezzling Rs 20 crore





The police said Kollam native Dhanya Mohan, has been accused of siphoning off Rs 19.94 crore since 2019 by diverting funds through the loan application of a Thrissur-based non-banking financial company where she had been working in a senior position for nearly two decades.





She was working as an assistant general manager and tech lead at Manappuram Comptech and Consultants Ltd, the IT product and services arm of the Manappuram Group.





The fraud came to light after the institution was recently alerted about a huge transaction through her account during an audit.





"We received the complaint from the company on July 23. We had started the investigation and as we were zeroing in on the accused who had absconded, she surrendered at a police station in Kollam district on Friday evening," a senior police official from Thrissur told PTI on Saturday.





It seems like she created fake online accounts in the loan app of the bank and transferred money to her five personal accounts over the years, the official said.





"The company is alleging that they lost Rs 19.94 crore. We checked the accounts and found suspicious transactions and registered the case," the official said.





The police said recently, in an audit, the company detected huge transactions and sought explanation from her to which she didn't have any satisfactory answers. -- PTI

The Kerala police arrested a 40-year-old woman, who was the tech lead in a well-known financial institution for allegedly embezzling around Rs 20 crore from the company over a period of five years.