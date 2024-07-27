Security forces launch search operation in J-K's Reasi





The operation was jointly conducted by the Army and police personnel in Dadooa Village.





Meanwhile, a group of two to three armed personnel coming from Pakistan side crossed the Line of Control and fired on a forward Army post from close proximity while taking advantage of bad weather and poor visibility in Machhal Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.





One intruder was killed in the exchange of fire while one Indian Army soldier injured in the encounter succumbed to his injuries.





The public relations officer (defence), Srinagar, said, "Taking advantage of bad weather and poor visibility along the Line of Control in Machhal Sector, a group of two to three armed personnel crossed the LC and fired on a forward Army post from close proximity. Alert troops responded vigorously and in the ensuing exchange of fire, one Pakistani intruder has been killed along with the recovery of weapons, ammunition and war-like stores."





"Identification and affiliation of this Pakistani national are being ascertained," PRO said. -- ANI

Security forces conducted a search operation in Jammu's Reasi district on Saturday.