Pak woman who wanted to marry for third time murdered by brothers





The police said that the woman, who was allegedly slain, had previously lost two of her husbands and had expressed her desire to get married for the third time, ARY News reported, citing police reports.





This irked her brothers, all residents of Bahadurbad in Karachi, who killed her after an argument.





The woman is survived by eight children, ARY News reported, citing police reports.





The police found 30 bore pistol and two shells from the crime scene.





A police official said that further investigations are underway, ARY News reported.





Earlier that day in Gul Town, a woman's legs were chopped by her father and uncles for filing divorce to end an abusive marriage, Geo News reported. -- ANI

