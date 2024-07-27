Nipah test results of four more contacts negative, says minister





The boy from Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection, died on July 21.





At present, eight persons are under treatment and there are 472 persons in the contact list, she said.





Of them, 220 persons belong to the high-risk category, the minister said in a statement after attending a Nipah review meeting held at the Malappuram Collector's Conference Hall via online.





So far, a total of 836 persons were given psychological support services, George added. -- PTI

Test results for four more contacts of the 14-year-old boy, who succumbed to Nipah virus here recently, have returned negative, Kerala health minister Veena George said on Saturday.