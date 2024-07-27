RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nipah test results of four more contacts negative, says minister
July 27, 2024  20:17
File image
File image
Test results for four more contacts of the 14-year-old boy, who succumbed to Nipah virus here recently, have returned negative, Kerala health minister Veena George said on Saturday. 

The boy from Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection, died on July 21. 

At present, eight persons are under treatment and there are 472 persons in the contact list, she said. 

Of them, 220 persons belong to the high-risk category, the minister said in a statement after attending a Nipah review meeting held at the Malappuram Collector's Conference Hall via online. 

So far, a total of 836 persons were given psychological support services, George added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manu Bhaker only bright spot on dismal day for India's shooters
Manu Bhaker only bright spot on dismal day for India's shooters

Indian shooters eliminated in qualification of 10m air rifle mixed event

Lakshya Sen cruises into men's badminton second round
Lakshya Sen cruises into men's badminton second round

India's Lakshya Sen got off the a rousing start at the Olympics, beating Guatemala's Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in the men's singles badminton competition on Saturday.

Kamala Harris gains ground post Biden exit, in tie with Trump: Poll
Kamala Harris gains ground post Biden exit, in tie with Trump: Poll

Harris, with only 14 percent saying they would prefer another option, has an overwhelming 70 percent of Democratic voters support, the New York Times cited the poll as saying.

2 BSF battalions shifted from Odisha to Jammu amid surge in terror attacks
2 BSF battalions shifted from Odisha to Jammu amid surge in terror attacks

The troops of these two units are expected to be based in Samba and near the Jammu-Punjab border, the sources said.

Defending fencing champion Sun makes shock exit
Defending fencing champion Sun makes shock exit

There was a major shock on the first morning of the fencing competition at the Paris Olympics on Saturday when reigning women's epee champion Sun Yiwen of China was knocked out in her opening bout by Japan's Miho Yoshimura.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances