Maoists torch two trucks in Jharkhand's Latehar
July 27, 2024  13:39
File image
File image
Two coal-loading trucks were torched allegedly by members of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee, a Maoist splinter group, in Jharkhand's Latehar district, the police said on Saturday. 

The incident took place at Tasu panchayat under Herhanj police station area around 1 am on Saturday. 

Latehar superintendent of police Anjani said the incident was carried out by TSPC and a drive has been launched against the members of the organisation, involved in the crime. 

Around 15-20 members of the organisation allegedly stopped the vehicles at Laat village and they were set on fire, a driver of the vehicle said. 

The TSPC extremists also left a pamphlet at the incident site, threatening that organisational action will be taken if work of coal transportation was done without managing them, the police said. -- PTI
