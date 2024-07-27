RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man accused of killing woman in B'luru PG arrested
July 27, 2024  11:49
image
The Bengaluru police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman at a paying guest accommodation here on July 23.
  
Abhishek was arrested in Bhopal where he fled after committing the gruesome murder of Kriti Kumari.

"Yes, he has been arrested," a senior police officer told PTI on Saturday.

On Friday, the video of the chilling incident went viral.

According to police, Abhishek had sneaked into the PG accommodation and killed Kriti Kumari from Bihar.

The victim was staying with another woman.  

In the video, the man is seen walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation holding a polythene bag. He then knocks on the door and, later, drags a woman out. The victim resists the attack but is soon overpowered by the murderer, who slits her throat and runs away.

Hearing the loud noise, other women in the building come to the spot, but could not save her.

"Kriti Kumari was working in a private company in the city," a police officer said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - France Wows With Spectacular Olympics Opening
In Pictures - France Wows With Spectacular Olympics Opening

France showcased its cultural diversity, spirit of revolution, impeccable craftsmanship, and architectural heritage in a riveting opening ceremony for the 33rd Olympic Games.

Mamata free to make statements on guv, but...: HC
Mamata free to make statements on guv, but...: HC

Modifying the single bench order, the division bench presided by Justice I P Mukerji directed that Banerjee and Ghosh will be free to make any statement concerning the Governor, not crossing the contours of freedom of speech and...

Olympics Movies That Will Amaze You
Olympics Movies That Will Amaze You

Sports films have their own unique charm, but those centered on the Olympics and Olympians stand apart, depicting unparalleled tales of grit, guts, gumption, and glory.

South Korea introduced as North Korea at opening ceremony
South Korea introduced as North Korea at opening ceremony

As the boat carrying South Korean athletes passed on the Seine, the announcer introduced them as the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea" - the official name of North Korea - in French and English.

14 gold medals up for grabs on Day 1 of Paris Games
14 gold medals up for grabs on Day 1 of Paris Games

No fewer than 14 will be up for grabs as day one promises action across multiple sports: four golds in swimming, two each in cycling, fencing, and judo, and one each in diving, skateboarding, shooting, and rugby sevens.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances