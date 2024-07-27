RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata spoke full time, mic wasn't switched off: FM
July 27, 2024  20:42
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (right) at the Niti Aayog meeting/ANI Photo
Refuting allegations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Mamata spoke her full time and her mic was not switched off in between at the NITI Aayog's governing council meeting on Saturday. 

The controversy erupted when Mamata walked out of the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that she was unfairly stopped midway in her speech despite being the sole representative of the opposition. 

Soon after her claims, the Centre issued a rebuttal saying that her statement was "misleading". 

Sitharaman, who was present in the meeting, in a post on X said, "She (Mamata) spoke her full time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time. A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly, not for CM, WB. Mamata ji has chosen to spread falsehood. I was happy she attended."   

"Was happier when she said she is speaking for Bengal and in fact for the entire opposition. I may agree or disagree with what she had to say. But now with her saying baseless things outside, I can only conclude that she is making an effort to keep I.N.D.I alliance happy." -- PTI
