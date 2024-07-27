Male resumes Indian Dornier, helis for evacuations





President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, has thanked India for enabling the resumption of medical evacuation services with civilian aviation personnel from India.





The Maldives National Defence Force told local media that the provision of medical evacuation through the Dornier flight and helicopters has resumed, this time with the civilian crew sent from India, news portal Edition.mv reported.





The two medical emergencies were carried out on Friday night, according to a post on X by the MNDF.





The Dornier aircraft and the helicopters were earlier operated by Indian military personnel and were stopped soon after President Muizzu took oath last November.





President Muizzu rode to power banking on the 'India Out' sentiment and had pushed for the repatriation of Indian military personnel from his country making a demand to this effect within hours of his swearing-in. -- PTI

