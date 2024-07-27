RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jorhat-Delhi daily flight likely from October
July 27, 2024  16:27
File image
A daily flight between New Delhi and the eastern Assam town of Jorhat would start in October, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said.

SpiceJet will operate an 189-seater plane on the route under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, he said.

In a statement, Gogoi said the information was shared with him by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

At present, Jorhat has air connectivity to Kolkata, Dibrugarh and Tezpur, and IndiGo operates the flight. -- PTI
