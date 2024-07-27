RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K Opposition parties' August 7 meeting postponed
July 27, 2024  15:54
NC chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and others at a meeting/ANI Photo
A meeting of Jammu and Kashmir's Opposition parties next month to discuss several issues concerning the Union Territory, including the delegation of more powers to the lieutenant governor, was postponed on Saturday, senior Communist Party of India-Marxist leader MY Tarigami said.

No fresh date for the meeting, originally scheduled for August 7, has been finalised.

Tarigami said the meeting was postponed after National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed his inability to attend the meeting.

"National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah expressed his inability to attend the meeting scheduled for August 7 in Jammu and suggested its postponement. As such, this meeting is postponed," Tarigami said.

The meeting was called to discuss issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the amendments to the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019. -- PTI
