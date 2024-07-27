J-K Opposition parties' August 7 meeting postponed





No fresh date for the meeting, originally scheduled for August 7, has been finalised.





Tarigami said the meeting was postponed after National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed his inability to attend the meeting.





"National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah expressed his inability to attend the meeting scheduled for August 7 in Jammu and suggested its postponement. As such, this meeting is postponed," Tarigami said.





The meeting was called to discuss issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the amendments to the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019. -- PTI

