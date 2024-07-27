RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jharkhand arms seizure case: NIA chargesheets 23rd accused
July 27, 2024  20:02
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday chargesheeted 23rd accused in a Maoist arrest and arms seizure case in Jharkhand. 

Pradip Singh Chero, a resident of Jharkhand, is the 23rd accused to be chargesheeted in the case. 

The Jharkhand police had originally chargesheeted nine people before the NIA took over the investigations in June 2022 and filed five supplementary chargesheets between August 2023 and July 2024. 

NIA investigations have exposed the involvement of various naxal armed cadres and over ground supporters in the case. Chero has been chargesheeted under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as part of the conspiracy by the proscribed Maoist outfit to attack security forces in Jharkhand to avenge the arrest of their top commander, Prashant Bose. 

The attack took place in February 2023 in Peshrar area, district Lohardaga, Jharkhand. 

At that time, a large number of Maoist cadres, led by regional commander Ravindra Ganjhu, had assembled in the forest area of Bulbul, Lohardaga, to hatch the conspiracy to attack the security forces. -- ANI
