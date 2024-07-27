Goods train derails in Maha's Palghar; authorites say local network not hit





The derailment however has not impacted local trains which are running on time, CPRO, Western Railway said.





"Four coaches of a goods train derailed near Boisar railway station in Palghar. Railway officials are present at the spot. Due to derailment, there is no impact on local trains, they are running on time," CPRO, Western Railway said.





Further details are awaited.





On July 26, two wagons of a goods train on its way to Angul derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station in Odisha. -- ANI

Four coaches of a goods train derailed near Boisar railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, officials said.