Chandrashekhar's party to contest in by-elections to 10 UP assembly seats
July 27, 2024  19:22
Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar on Saturday said his Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) will contest in the by-elections to 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh as he hit out at the BJP-ruled state government over unemployment, paper leak and law and order issues. 

The date for the bypolls has not been announced yet. 

However, the Samajwadi Party and Congress have announced that they will contest together under the INDIA bloc. 

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has also begun its preparations, according to their leaders. 

The seats fell vacant after nine assembly members, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were elected to Lok Sabha while SP MLA from Sisamau Irfan Solanki was disqualified after he was sentenced to jail in a criminal case. 

Addressing a public meeting at Sarai Nayat under Phulpur assembly constituency in Prayagraj, Chandrashekhar said, "On the strength of the blessings given to us by the people of Nagina, we will contest the by-elections to all 10 assembly seats." 

"Hooliganism is going on in the state. At some places, people are made to write their names on carts and at other places people are beaten with sticks for demanding their rights," he said. -- PTI
