Cauvery, Krishna rivers flow above danger mark





As of Saturday, in Krishna basin, the water level in River Ghataprabha at the Gokak falls station in Belagavi, River Kumudvati in Kuppelur station in Haveri and River Tunga in Shivamogga, Mahishi and Chikkamagalur districts is way past its danger level.





In the Cauvery basin, River Hemavathi at Bettadamane station in Chikkamagalur, River Harangi at Mukkodlu station in Kodagu and River Cauvery in Kollegal station in Chamrajnagara are likely to flood low-lying areas.





Except for River Harangi, water levels of all other rivers are consistently rising due to torrential rains in the basin areas.





Meanwhile, district collector of Chamarajnagara, Shilpa Nag C T, issued a flood alert to low-lying villages -Mullur, Dasanpur, Old Hampapur, New Hampapur, Old Angalli, Yadakuri, Dhangere, Harale, Agrahara, and Sarguru-, as more than 1,70,000 cusecs of water is being released into River Cauvery, from the Kabini and Krishnarajasagar reservoirs.





Care centres for those affected as well as sheds for cattle have been put up in higher places, the circular stated.





Public were asked to call emergency numbers 7892979473 and 8224252329 in case they needed immediate help.





The torrential rains in most parts of Karnataka during this monsoon have resulted in 57 per cent excess rainfall for the state so far, said C P Patil, director of India meteorological department, Bengaluru. -- PTI

