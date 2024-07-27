RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Belapur
July 27, 2024  09:04
image
A four-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Belapur area early on Saturday and two persons were rescued, while a search operation is underway to find another one feared trapped under the rubble, an NDRF official said.
  
The incident occurred around 5 am in Shahbaz village, he said. 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade personnel rescued two persons after the building collapse and efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris, the official said.

Further information is awaited. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

14 gold medals up for grabs on Day 1 of Paris Games
14 gold medals up for grabs on Day 1 of Paris Games

No fewer than 14 will be up for grabs as day one promises action across multiple sports: four golds in swimming, two each in cycling, fencing, and judo, and one each in diving, skateboarding, shooting, and rugby sevens.

French gold medallists Perec and Riner light Olympic cauldron
French gold medallists Perec and Riner light Olympic cauldron

They were each handed a torch in the Jardin des Tuileries after several top sporting names, including French soccer great Zinedine Zidane, Spain's 14-times French Open tennis champion Rafael Nadal, American 23-times Grand Slam winner...

In Pictures - France Wows With Spectacular Olympics Opening
In Pictures - France Wows With Spectacular Olympics Opening

France showcased its cultural diversity, spirit of revolution, impeccable craftsmanship, and architectural heritage in a riveting opening ceremony for the 33rd Olympic Games.

Paris Opening: Of Lady Gaga, cabaret and a mystery torchbearer
Paris Opening: Of Lady Gaga, cabaret and a mystery torchbearer

Lady Gaga brings cabaret to Paris opening ceremony on the Seine

In Pictures - Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in floating parade
In Pictures - Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in floating parade

For the first time in Olympic history, the Opening Ceremony is being held on the banks of the river Seine. More than 6,500 athletes in around 90 boats will sail past the iconic monuments of Paris.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances