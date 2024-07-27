Airfares fly as long holiday week drives demand

Deepak Patel/Business Standard





The average economy-class fare on major routes in the country around the long Rakshabandhan weekend in August has jumped by up to 46 per cent amid high demand.





The long weekend falls between August 15 and 19, with Independence Day on Thursday (August 15) and Rakshabandhan on Monday (August 19).





According to Ixigo's data, reviewed by Business Standard, the average fare for the Bengaluru-Kochi route is Rs 3,446 for the August 14-20 period, and it is 46.3 per cent higher than the corresponding period last year. The average fare for the Bengaluru-Mumbai route is Rs 3,969 for the August 14-20 period -- 37.6 per cent higher than in the corresponding period last year.





Industry sources say a significant number of planes in India continue to be grounded due to engine issues, supply-chain problems, or financial difficulties.





IndiGo, India's largest carrier, said on Friday about 70 of its 382 planes were grounded.





Therefore, the number of flights has not increased at a fast rate, leading to a lack of capacity growth on various major routes.





For example, the number of flights per week on the Bengaluru-Kochi route in August this year is almost the same as last year.





Similarly, the number of weekly flights on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route has reduced by 4.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 472 in August, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.





"Long weekends tend to attract higher air fares ... The capacity increase has been limited in Indian skies and such long weekends lead to specific sectors seeing a sudden spurt, which is beyond the capacity added by airlines," Ameya Joshi, an aviation researcher and founder of the aviation blog Network Thoughts, told Business Standard.





The number of flights between Delhi and Pune has remained at about 160 per week and has not increased between August last year and this year, according to Cirium.





The average fare for the Delhi-Pune route was Rs 5,257 for the August 14-20 period -- 22.6 per cent higher than in the corresponding period last year.





Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, told Business Standard as the demand was growing, Indian carriers were finding it hard to get enough planes to accommodate the travellers' rush.





"The industry is facing serious challenges in scaling up capacity to match the demand. The airfare for flights operating between Udaipur and major cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai has seen a notable increase and on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the flight fares have nearly doubled," she noted.