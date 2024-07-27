6 cops among 15 hurt after police clash with tribal students in Jharkhand





The incident took place on Friday night when a police team reached the KKM College campus for an investigation into an abduction case.





A group of students from a tribal hostel on the college premises allegedly protested the entry of police into the campus, which snowballed into a clash between the police and the students, they said.





The state Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that tribal students, who were scheduled to stage a protest rally against Bangladeshi infiltration in Maheshpur area of the district on Saturday, were brutally beaten up by the police.





The saffron party demanded action against the police personnel involved in the incident.





Students of the hostel claimed that about 10 inmates were brutally beaten up by the police and they are undergoing treatment at local hospital in Pakur.





A student alleged that police forcefully entered the college campus, despite their objection.





"They (police) also spoke about our proposed rally and said students should not indulge in politics," the student said, requesting anonymity. -- PTI

