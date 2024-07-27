RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 cops among 15 hurt after police clash with tribal students in Jharkhand
July 27, 2024  18:37
File image
File image
Over 15 people, including six police personnel, were injured in a clash between the law enforcers and tribal students in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Saturday. 

The incident took place on Friday night when a police team reached the KKM College campus for an investigation into an abduction case. 

A group of students from a tribal hostel on the college premises allegedly protested the entry of police into the campus, which snowballed into a clash between the police and the students, they said. 

The state Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that tribal students, who were scheduled to stage a protest rally against Bangladeshi infiltration in Maheshpur area of the district on Saturday, were brutally beaten up by the police. 

The saffron party demanded action against the police personnel involved in the incident. 

Students of the hostel claimed that about 10 inmates were brutally beaten up by the police and they are undergoing treatment at local hospital in Pakur. 

A student alleged that police forcefully entered the college campus, despite their objection. 

"They (police) also spoke about our proposed rally and said students should not indulge in politics," the student said, requesting anonymity. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Defending fencing champion Sun makes shock exit
Defending fencing champion Sun makes shock exit

There was a major shock on the first morning of the fencing competition at the Paris Olympics on Saturday when reigning women's epee champion Sun Yiwen of China was knocked out in her opening bout by Japan's Miho Yoshimura.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table

The medal tally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Soldier killed, 4 hurt as Army foils Pak border force attack along LoC
Soldier killed, 4 hurt as Army foils Pak border force attack along LoC

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added.

One Gaganyan astronaut to join ISS mission with NASA: Govt
One Gaganyan astronaut to join ISS mission with NASA: Govt

In a written reply, Singh said NASA has identified a private entity Axiom Space and ISRO had signed a Space Flight Agreement with the American firm for the joint mission to the International Space Station.

What's hot at the Olympics: Daley knitting is all the rage as food wars stir up
What's hot at the Olympics: Daley knitting is all the rage as food wars stir up

US women dazzle in crystal-studded leos

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances