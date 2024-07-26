RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TN to rebuild Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi for Rs 257 cr
July 26, 2024  21:08
Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi/Courtesy online
Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi/Courtesy online
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for reconstructing Tamil Nadu House 'Vaigai' at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, for Rs 257 crore. 

The existing building of Vaigai Tamil Nadu House will be demolished, considering the reclassification of New Delhi into Seismic ZoneV, and a new one, which is structurally designed to withstand seismic forces and vetted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will be built. 

The chief minister laid the foundation stone through videoconference from the Secretariat in Chennai in the presence of state ministers and senior officials, while senior government officials and MPs belonging to the DMK and its allies participated in the event at the national capital. 

The public department has accorded the administrative sanction of Rs 257 crore for the construction of the new building, an official release here said. 

The reconstructed Tamil Nadu House will have a VVIP block and guest house over three basement floors, a ground floor and six upper floors, with the staff quarters being in three basement floors, ground floor and seven upper floors, with a total plinth area of 3 lakh sqft. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Forex reserves jump $4 bn to new high of $670.86 bn
Forex reserves jump $4 bn to new high of $670.86 bn

Surpassing the all-time high level achieved the previous week, India's forex reserves jumped by another $4 billion to $670.86 billion for the seven days ended July 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had jumped by...

NTA declares final NEET-UG results, toppers down to 17 from 61
NTA declares final NEET-UG results, toppers down to 17 from 61

"The re-revised score cards are live now," a senior NTA official said.

PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal gear up for Parade of Nations
PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal gear up for Parade of Nations

Flag-bearers PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal will lead the 78-strong Indian contingent, representing 12 disciplines, on a historic journey down the Seine River.

In Pictures - Da Silva, Holder steady Windies after Brathwaite's 61
In Pictures - Da Silva, Holder steady Windies after Brathwaite's 61

PHOTOS from Day 1 of the third and final Test between England and the West Indies at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Mosques, mazar covered on Haridwar kanwar route; removed after flak
Mosques, mazar covered on Haridwar kanwar route; removed after flak

The mosque's maulana and the mazar's caretakers said they were not aware of any administrative order in this regard and claimed this was for the first time that such a step had been taken during the yatra.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances