TN minister complains about Indigo flight with faulty air-conditioning
July 26, 2024  23:06
Tamil Nadu industries minister TRB Rajaa on Friday complained about a Tiruchirappalli-bound Indigo Airlines flight, saying passengers were "sweating and suffocating" onboard due to faulty air-conditioning. 

This should qualify as "deficient service" under the Consumer Protection Act, the DMK leader said in a post on social media platform X. 

There was no immediate response from Indigo Airlines. 

"EACH AND EVERY passenger on the 6E7028 today was sweating and suffocating because the air conditioning system was not working properly..." he said. 

"This should qualify as deficient service under the Consumer Protection Act! Travel by a low-cost carrier does not mean that the passengers are to be treated with any less care, attention, respect or courtesy, or that there can be dilution in the minimum standards of safety, security or efficiency!," Raja added in the post. -- PTI
