Sensex rebounds 1,293 points, Nifty races to record high
July 26, 2024  16:56
Benchmark Sensex rebounded by 1,293 points while Nifty shot up to a record high on Friday, cutting short the five-day losing streak on heavy value buying at lower levels and a rally in blue-chips like Infosys, Airtel and Reliance Industries.

 The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,292.92 points or 1.62 per cent to settle at 81,332.72. During the day, it soared 1,387.38 points or 1.73 per cent to 81,427.18. The NSE Nifty surged 428.75 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,834.85. 

As many as 47 of Nifty constituents closed in green while three ended lower. Sensex and Nifty had been on a decline since Friday last. Sensex tumbled 1,303.66 points or 1.60 per cent, while the Nifty declined 394.75 points or 1.59 per cent in five straight days of losses to Thursday.
