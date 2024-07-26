RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Scrap NITI, revive Planning Commission: Mamata
July 26, 2024  19:08
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee/File image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee/File image
In Delhi to attend a NITI Aayog meeting on July 27, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the public policy think tank brought by the Modi government should be scrapped and the Planning Commission restored. 

Banerjee, who is set to attend the NITI Aayog meeting even as most INDIA bloc chief ministers have decided to give it a miss, said she felt their voices should be raised on a common platform. 

"They (BJP) have formed the government but they don't have people's mandate. This is the first time after the BJP came in, since 2014, they have not formed the government as a single party. She said that because of their "compulsions", the BJP-ruled NDA has brought a "politically very biased budget" which "deprives" all opposition states. 

"I thought it is my duty to raise this voice at least on a common platform though I know the NITI Aayog has no financial powers," she said. 

"Since the NITI Aayog has been planned, I have not seen a single work being done because they don't have any power. Earlier, there was a Planning Commission. As a chief minister... at that time I saw there was a system," she said. -- PTI
