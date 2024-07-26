RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Puducherry CM Rangasamy not to attend Niti Aayog meet in Delhi
July 26, 2024  23:25
Chief Minister N Rangasamy/File image
Chief Minister N Rangasamy/File image
Chief Minister N Rangasamy will not be attending the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled to be held on July 27 in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has cancelled his trip to the national capital, sources close to him said on Saturday. 

It was revealed earlier in the day that Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-BJP coalition government, would travel to the national capital to attend the meet. 

The sources said that as the Centre has already approved the budget proposals of Puducherry, the chief minister felt there was no necessity to attend the meeting. 

Rangasamy would however meet the Prime Minister in the course of time in New Delhi, the sources added. 

The 2024-25 Budget for the Union Territory would be presented in the Assembly on August 2 by the CM. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

NTA declares final NEET-UG results, toppers down to 17 from 61
NTA declares final NEET-UG results, toppers down to 17 from 61

"The re-revised score cards are live now," a senior NTA official said.

Porsche crash: Teen's parents named in 900-page chargesheet
Porsche crash: Teen's parents named in 900-page chargesheet

The 900-page chargesheet, submitted on Thursday in a sessions court, has excluded the 17-year-old boy, whose case is being handled separately by the Juvenile Justice Board.

Suryakumar looks to follow Rohit's aggressive template
Suryakumar looks to follow Rohit's aggressive template

Suryakumar Yadav, the newly-appointed T20I captain, asserted that India will continue to play the aggressive brand of cricket which hallmarked the regime of his predecessor Rohit Sharma.

In Pictures - Zidane kicks off Paris Olympics opening ceremony
In Pictures - Zidane kicks off Paris Olympics opening ceremony

This is the first time that the opening ceremony is not being held in a stadium.

RJD MLC expelled from House for mimicking CM Nitish Kumar
RJD MLC expelled from House for mimicking CM Nitish Kumar

Singh, considered close to RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family, was charged with raising slogans against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 13, during a heated exchange in the House.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances