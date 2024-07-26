RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Porsche crash chargesheet names teen's parents
July 26, 2024  20:53
The police filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the Porsche car accident case, including the parents of a minor boy who was allegedly behind the wheel, in a Pune court, more than two months after the fatal crash, an official said on Friday. 

The 900-page chargesheet, submitted on Thursday, has excluded the 17-year-old boy, whose case is being handled separately by the Juvenile Justice Board. 

The high-end car allegedly driven by the minor under the influence of alcohol knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the wee hours of May 19, killing them. 

The boy's father is a prominent builder. 

"We have filed a 900-page chargesheet against seven accused, including the parents of the minor, two doctors and a staffer from Sassoon General Hospital and two middlemen, in a Pune court on Thursday," said Shalesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (Crime). -- PTI
