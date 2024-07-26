Pak hasn't learnt from its history: PM on Kargil Day





Speaking during Kargil Vijay Diwas Shradhanjali Samaroh in Drass, Ladakh, PM Modi said that Kargil Vijay Diwas tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal.





"Today, the majestic land of Ladakh marks a significant milestone - 25 years since the triumphant victory of Kargil. Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us that the sacrifices made for our nation are eternal and forever remembered. As time passes, days turn into months, months into years, and years into centuries - the names of those who laid down their lives for the sake of national security remain etched in our collective memory, forever immortalised!" PM Modi said.





PM Modi said that he feels fortunate to have been among our soldiers during the Kargil War as a common citizen."Now, as I stand again on the sacred soil of Kargil, it's natural for those memories to resurface. I remember how our forces successfully executed the operation despite the extreme and challenging battle conditions," he added.





He further attacked Pakistan and said that the neighbouring country has not learned anything from its history and is carrying out a proxy war.





"Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war. Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply," he added.

