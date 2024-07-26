RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Orange alert for 8 Maha districts tomorrow; yellow alert for Mumbai
July 26, 2024  22:45
File image
File image
The India meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara districts of Maharashtra for Saturday, indicating possibility of heavy to very heavy showers, while Mumbai saw a lull in rain activity on Friday. 

After nearly two days of intense showers, Mumbai was largely rain-free and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the financial capital and adjoining Thane district for Saturday, predicting heavy showers in isolated areas. 

According to the IMD, an orange alert has also been issued for Chandrapur, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts. 

The districts with orange alert are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. 

There is no orange alert for any district of Maharashtra from July 28 to 30, the IMD said. 

Pune city and other parts of the western Maharashtra district, including Velha, Mulshi, Bhor talukas and catchments areas of several dams, witnessed incessant rains on Thursday. -- PTI
