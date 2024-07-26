RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Obamas endorse Kamala Harris's US president run
July 26, 2024  14:46
Former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle have endorsed Kamala Harris's bid for the White House. 

Obama posted on X: 'Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. 

'We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. 

'At this critical moment for our country, we're going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you'll join us.'
