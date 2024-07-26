Obamas endorse Kamala Harris's US president run





Obama posted on X: 'Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris.





'We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support.





'At this critical moment for our country, we're going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you'll join us.'

Former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle have endorsed Kamala Harris's bid for the White House.