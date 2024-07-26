RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai may get moderate to heavy rainfall today
July 26, 2024  10:34
A flooded road in Shilphata, Thane district
Mumbai City and its suburbs are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

There is also a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph today. The high tide at 3:32 pm is expected to reach 4.46 metres, whereas the low tide at 9:44 pm is expected to reach 0.98 metres.

Currently, the city has been experiencing little to no rainfall; however, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert with expectations of moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai along with Thane Palghar and Sindhudurg districts.

The IMD had also issued a red alert with the expectation of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

In the last 24 hours, the average rainfall in Mumbai City was recorded at 81 mm, followed by Western Suburbs at 92 mm and Eastern Suburbs at 80 mm.
