Mosques, mazar covered on Haridwar kanwar route
July 26, 2024  19:54
Facades of two mosques and a mazar along the kanwar yatra route in Uttarakhand's Haridwar city were on Friday covered with large sheets of white cloth to "prevent trouble" but were removed by the evening after objections from several quarters. 

The sheets were hung on bamboo scaffoldings in front of two mosques and a mazar, all in the Jwalapur area. 

The mosque's maulana and the mazar's caretakers said they were not aware of any administrative order in this regard and claimed this was for the first time that such a step had been taken during the yatra. 

Though the Haridwar senior superintendent of police and district magistrate were not available for comment, cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj told reporters that it was done to maintain peace. 

"Any such thing is done only to prevent trouble," he said. 

"It is not such a big thing. We also cover buildings when they are under construction," he said. 

The sheets of cloth were removed by the district administration by the evening following objections, including by locals and politicians. 

"We received orders from the railway police post to remove the curtains. That is why we have come to remove these," said Danish Ali, appointed as a special police officer by the administration for the yatra's management. -- PTI
