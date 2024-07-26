More than 2,500 evacuated amid heavy rains in south Gujarat





"Purna River passing through Navsari district has been flowing at 28 feet, well above the danger mark of 23 feet, due to heavy rains in the district and its upstream basin in 24 hours," Navsari collector Kshipra Agre told reporters.





As many as 2,200 persons living in Navsari town and other surrounding areas have been shifted to shelter houses, where 15 medical teams were deployed, she said. At least 70 internal roads and four main roads were closed for vehicular traffic due to waterlogging, she said. In Tapi district, 500 persons from villages in Valod taluka were shifted to shelter houses due to flooding, the district disaster management cell said. Villages in Valod, Vyara, Dolvan and Songadh talukas were waterlogged, and 113 internal roads were closed, it said in a statement.





As per data from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Dolvan taluka received 173 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, ending at 6 am on Friday.

