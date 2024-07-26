Moidams' of Assam included in the UNESCO World Heritage List





The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC), held in the national capital, Delhi. UNESCO will examine the proposals of 27 sites for inscription on the World Heritage List, the state of conservation of 124 sites already inscribed on the World Heritage List, and the List of World Heritage in Danger.





The World Heritage Committee is one of the two bodies governing the Convention for the Protection of the World's Cultural and Natural Heritage. It is composed of the representatives of 21 states, elected from the 195 states parties to the Convention. -- ANI

The mound burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam Moidams was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List under the category Cultural Property on Friday.