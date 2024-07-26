Means so much: Harris on Obamas' endorsement





Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle endorsed Kamala Harris' bid for president on Friday in a roughly one-minute long video that captured a private phone call between the couple and the current vice president.





"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama told Harris.





"I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," the former first lady told Harris.

Kamala Harris reacts to the Obamas' endorsement: "It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama. Let's get to work."