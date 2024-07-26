Mamata to attend NITI Aayog meeting to protest 'budget bias'





Banerjee's statement came amid uncertainty on whether she, too, would skip the meet like most other CMs of the INDIA bloc.





Talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for Delhi, Banerjee said she would join the meeting and use the opportunity to register her protest against a "discriminatory budget" and the "conspiracy to divide West Bengal and other opposition-ruled states".





The chief minister said she was asked to send her written speech seven days ahead of the meeting which she did and that was before the Union Budget was tabled.





"I will stay at the meeting for a while. If I get an opportunity to deliver my speech at the meeting and register my protest against the discrimination and political bias against the Opposition-ruled states in the budget besides the conspiracy that is being hatched to divide West Bengal and its neighbouring states, I will do so. Else, I will walk out of the meeting," the chief minister said. --PTI

