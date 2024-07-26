RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata free to make statements on guv, but....: HC
July 26, 2024  22:25
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (L) and state CM Mamata Banerjee/File image
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (L) and state CM Mamata Banerjee/File image
The Calcutta high court on Friday directed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is free to make any statement concerning Governor CV Ananda Bose, not crossing the contours of freedom of speech and expression and public duty. 

Banerjee and Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh had moved an appeal before a division bench, challenging an interim order by a single bench directing the chief minister and three others not to make any defamatory or incorrect statement against Bose by way of publication and on social platforms till August 14. 

Modifying the single bench order, the division bench presided by Justice IP Mukerji directed that Banerjee and Ghosh will be free to make any statement concerning the governor, not crossing the contours of freedom of speech and expression and public duty. 

"Otherwise, the appellants run the risk of being exposed to a claim for heavy damages and other retaliatory actions," the bench, also comprising Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury, said in its order, disposing of the appeals. 

It directed that the single bench will consider the interim application and determine it after filing of affidavits by the parties in the defamation suit. 

The matter will come up for hearing again before the single bench on August 14. -- PTI
