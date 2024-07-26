Maharashtra Cyber starts dedicated AI unit





The newly introduced AI unit will offer a wide range of capabilities to enhance the detection, investigation and prevention of cybercrime, he said.





"The dedicated unit, which explores and utilises AI capabilities across various branches of law enforcement, will focus on key verticals like cybercrime, judicial proceedings and prosecution, statistics and analytics, training and capability building and cyber awareness. Through this, Maharashtra Cyber aims to enhance its effectiveness in combating cybercrime and improving public safety," the official asserted.





Speaking about 'Operation Blackface', the official said Maharashtra Cyber received more than 44,000 tip-lines in physical DVDs, while more than 6 lakh tip lines were available on the portal.





"Out of these, more than 2 lakh complaints are forwarded to the concerned districts for further necessary action. However, approximately 1.4 lakh complaints were rejected due to lack of evidence. At present, 2 lakh complaints are pending and 500 have been transferred to other states for further action," the official said.





Operation Blackface resulted in the filing of 417 cases in the state, leading to the arrest of 174 accused, he said.





"Maharashtra Cyber handles 4000 to 5000 calls daily on '1930 Cyber Helpline', which ensures immediate action against cyber fraudsters. Maharashtra Cyber received more than 2.81 lakh complaints from 2021 to July 26, 2024. A sum of Rs 358.77 crore was put on hold," he said.

