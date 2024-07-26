RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maha ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey to fight assembly poll
July 26, 2024  23:53
image
Former Maharashtra director general of police Sanjay Pandey announced on Friday that he was going to contest the coming assembly elections in the state from Mumbai's Versova constituency. 

He would be contesting as an independent, he said. "I have been thinking about entering active politics for a long time, but this time it is certain that I will contest the assembly election, " Pandey said. 

"So far I have decided to contest as an independent candidate from the constituency where I have been living for the last several years, and support from all sections is welcome," he added. 

He had not approached any political party, said Pandey who had also been the Mumbai police commissioner. 

He would float his own political organisation, he said, adding the process of registration was underway. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in floating parade
In Pictures - Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in floating parade

For the first time in Olympic history, the Opening Ceremony is being held on the banks of the river Seine. More than 6,500 athletes in around 90 boats will sail past the iconic monuments of Paris.

Venkatesh Iyer joins Lancashire for a short stint
Venkatesh Iyer joins Lancashire for a short stint

India and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer on Friday joined Lancashire for a short stint

In Pictures - Paris wows with spectacular opening ceremony
In Pictures - Paris wows with spectacular opening ceremony

The athletes of the 205 participating countries sailed down the Seine river on boats, creating a memorable and picturesque scene in Paris.

RPF traces Mumbai train stunt performer; youth loses leg, arm
RPF traces Mumbai train stunt performer; youth loses leg, arm

The youngster's video, which showed him engaged in a dangerous act while clinging on to a train moving out of a platform, had gone viral after it was posted on X on July 14.

In Pictures - India crush Bangladesh, storm into Women's Asia Cup final
In Pictures - India crush Bangladesh, storm into Women's Asia Cup final

In fact, Bangladesh hardly recovered from the deep wounds inflicted by Renuka in the first six overs.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances