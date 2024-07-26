Maha cops summon X user for posting content on LS Speaker's daughter





Maharashtra Cyber had registered a case against an X account named `Dhruv Rathee (Parody)' for claiming that she cleared the Union Public Service Commission exam and became an IAS officer in her very first attempt because of her father's influence.





The parody account had no connection with Dhruv Rathi, a YouTuber with a large following, a police official said.





The baseless post was retweeted or shared by seven others, following which a relative of Anjali Birla's lodged a complaint with Maharashtra Cyber under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Information Technology Act for defamation, intentional insult, breach of peace and mischief.





The police tracked down the social media user who posted the original tweet on the parody account and those who retweeted it, and have summoned all eight X users to record their statements, the official said. -- PTI

The cyber wing of Maharashtra police summoned an X (formerly Twitter) user and seven others for posting or reposting defamatory content about Anjali Birla, an Indian Railway Personnel Service officer and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter.