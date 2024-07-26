RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India's forex reserves jump $4 bln to new high of $670.857 bn
July 26, 2024  18:49
File image
File image
Surpassing the all-time high level achieved the previous week, India's forex reserves jumped by another $4 billion to $670.857 billion for the seven days ended July 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. 

The overall reserves had jumped by $9.699 billion to an all-time high of $666.854 billion in the week ended July 12. 

For the week ended July 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.578 billion to $588.048 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

Gold reserves increased by $1.329 billion to $59.992 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights were up by $95 million to $18.207 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Hardik as talented as Stokes, needs consistency'
'Hardik as talented as Stokes, needs consistency'

Styris did not have any doubt over Pandya's talent but the Kiwi wanted him to infuse more consistency into his performances.

Defamation case filed for cheap publicity: Rahul in court
Defamation case filed for cheap publicity: Rahul in court

According to Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla, the Congress MP, who appeared before special judge Shubham Verma, said he never made a statement against anyone that could lead to a case of defamation.

In Pictures - Brathwaite stands firm as WI fight back
In Pictures - Brathwaite stands firm as WI fight back

PHOTOS from the Third and final Test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston on Saturday

'Player management will be a challenge for Gambhir'
'Player management will be a challenge for Gambhir'

Patil, a member of India's World Cup winning team in 1983, hoped Gambhir will continue to have success at international level after excelling in the IPL.

Harmanpreet & Co can finish on podium, says former coach Harendra
Harmanpreet & Co can finish on podium, says former coach Harendra

Harendra said a medal will be fitting farewell gift for long-serving goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who will quit the sport after the Paris Games.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances