HC rejects bail pleas of 5 accused in Elgar case
July 26, 2024  17:57
A view of the Bombay high court/File image
The Bombay high court on Friday rejected pleas for default bail or bail on technical grounds filed by five accused, including advocate Surendra Gadling, in the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case. 

A division bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak rejected the applications filed by Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawade and Rona Wilson. 

The detailed order is awaited. Gadling originally filed an application for default bail in 2018 in the sessions court when the Pune police were investigating the case. 

The application termed the 90-day extension granted by the sessions court to the police for filing a chargesheet as "illegal", and hence, the accused were entitled to bail under the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

In his petition before the high court, Gadling claimed the special court did not consider the fact that the Pune court had "no jurisdiction to extend the time for completion of the investigation". 

Sixteen persons were arrested in the case, including Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, who died at a private hospital while in judicial custody. -- PTI
