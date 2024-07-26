RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC asks Delhi police to reply to Mahua Moitra's plea to quash FIR
July 26, 2024  19:19
Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra/File image
Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra/File image
The Delhi high court on Friday asked the city police to respond to Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her over an alleged "derogatory" social media remark on NCW chief Rekha Sharma. 

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the Delhi police on the petition and asked it to file a status report within four weeks. 

The high court listed the matter for arguments on the legality and validity of the FIR, as challenged in the petition, on November 6. 

The police registered an FIR against Moitra this month Under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deals with a word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman. 

This was the first FIR registered under the BNS by the Delhi police's Special Cell since it came into force on July 1. 

The Trinamool Congress leader had commented on a video posted on X that showed National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on July 4. 

Moitra later deleted the post, which referred to a man holding an umbrella and walking behind Sharma. -- PTI
