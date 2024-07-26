Guess who PT Usha bumped into in Paris?





Nadal, known as the King of Clay, is set to compete at Roland Garros for the Paris Olympics.





Usha remained the Queen of track and field for almost two decades. She was arguably Indias first sports icon, who was an inspiration to people across the nook and corner of India, cutting across gender, generation and professional boundaries.

President, Indian Olympic Association, P.T. Usha shares this picture in Paris saying, "What a pleasure to meet Tennis legend @RafaelNadal at the Olympic Village. Wished him the best for the games! Looking forward to following his performances at his favourite Roland Garros! @Paris2024."