By then Modi will be 105-yrs-old: PM on army pension





Speaking during Kargil Vijay Diwas Shradhanjali Samaroh in Drass, Ladakh, Prime Minister Modi said that "some people used to think that the Army meant saluting politicians, doing parades but for us, the Army means the faith of 140 crore countrymen."





"The Army means the faith of 140 crore countrymen. The army means -- the guarantee of peace for 140 crore countrymen and the army means - the guarantee of security of the country's borders. Unfortunately, such a sensitive issue related to national security has been made a subject of politics by some people.





"Some people are playing politics of lies on this reform of the army for their personal interests. These are the same people who weakened our armed forces by committing scams worth thousands of crores of rupees in the armed forces. These are the same people who wanted the Air Force to never get modern fighter jets. These are the same people who had made preparations to scrap the Tejas fighter plane. These are the same people who had made preparations to lock the Tejas fighter plane in a box," PM Modi said.





The Prime Minister said that he is "astonished" by the mindset of some individuals (opposition)."I am astonished by the mindset of some individuals. What has happened to their reasoning and intellect? Can someone explain to me the logic behind demanding pensions for those who joined the service today during Modi's tenure? They will only receive their pensions after 30 years. By then, Modi will be 105 years old! I am shocked! Why would the government take a decision for it today? We would have left that to the governments, but we have respected this decision taken by the forces because, for us, the security of the country is paramount, not politics," he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the opposition wanted to scrap the Tejas jet project, adding that some people weakened the army by "committing scams worth thousands of crores in the army."