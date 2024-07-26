RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bryan Adams announces five-city tour in India this December
July 26, 2024  16:21
image
Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is set to bring his "So Happy It Hurts" tour to India this December. Adams, 64, will begin his five-city tour from December 10 to 16 and cover cities like Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. 

 This will mark the singer's sixth visit to India after his 1993-1994 tour, followed by multi-city gigs in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2018. 

 "I'm incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There's a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience," he said in a press statement.

 "Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can't wait to perform all your favourite songs the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock!" 

 The tickets for the tour, presented and produced by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live, will be available on the Live tab on the Zomato app.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India crush Bangladesh to storm into Women's Asia Cup final
India crush Bangladesh to storm into Women's Asia Cup final

In fact, Bangladesh hardly recovered from the deep wounds inflicted by Renuka in the first six overs.

Kanwar Yatra: SC extends stay on order to eateries to show owner's name
Kanwar Yatra: SC extends stay on order to eateries to show owner's name

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti said it won't issue any clarification on the July 22 order as "We have said what needed to be said in our July 22 order. Can't force anyone to disclose names."

When P T Usha Met Nadal!
When P T Usha Met Nadal!

'What a pleasure to meet Tennis legend @rafaelnadal at the Olympic Village. Wished him the best for the Games! Looking forward to following his performances at his favourite Roland Garros!'

Sensex back above 81K; Nifty surges 429 points
Sensex back above 81K; Nifty surges 429 points

Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer, rising by over 4.51 per cent. Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other big gainers.

JD-U-BJP-TDP alliance held together by....: Minister Rajiv Ranjan
JD-U-BJP-TDP alliance held together by....: Minister Rajiv Ranjan

Singh targeted the Congress using a 'snakes and ladders' analogy, saying the party will fall to zero from 99 after being bitten by a snake -- referring to the grand old party winning 99 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances