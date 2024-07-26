Bryan Adams announces five-city tour in India this December





This will mark the singer's sixth visit to India after his 1993-1994 tour, followed by multi-city gigs in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2018.





"I'm incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There's a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience," he said in a press statement.





"Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can't wait to perform all your favourite songs the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock!"





The tickets for the tour, presented and produced by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live, will be available on the Live tab on the Zomato app.

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is set to bring his "So Happy It Hurts" tour to India this December. Adams, 64, will begin his five-city tour from December 10 to 16 and cover cities like Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.