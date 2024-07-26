Brij Bhushan case: Court summons victim, witness





Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Priyanka Rajpoot deferred the chief examination of Constable Mukesh Kumar.





Constable Mukesh Kumar was associated with the case investigation and went to the village of the ex-MP in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The police team seized two mobile phones from Deepak Singh and Subedar Yadav, which are currently at the FSL.





Meanwhile, the court summoned one victim and another witness, Rashmi, to record their evidence.





The court said that the victim's statement would be recorded in vulnerable witness room if she would not be comfortable to depose in the court room.





The court has scheduled the matter for August 6.





On July 11, the court directed the trial and recording of the statements of prosecution witnesses in the alleged sexual harassment case against former MP and ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar to begin.





Meanwhile, advocate Rajiv Mohan, counsel for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, withdrew the application seeking direction for certain documents related to foreign travel and hotel stays by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, CDR, etc., with the liberty to file a fresh application with details of authorities.





The court formally framed the charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on May 21. They denied all the allegations and demanded a trial. The court had directed the framing of charges against them on May 10.

