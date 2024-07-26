Amritpal's parents thank Channi for Parl mention

After Congress' Lok Sabha MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's statement in the Lok Sabha on jailed MP Amritpal Singh, the 'Waris Punjab De' Chief, Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal Singh, thanked Channi on Friday for raising the issue of injustice.





Speaking to ANI, Kaur said that she wants to tell people they should speak out against whatever injustice takes place.





She further said that the NSA had invoked Amritpal and that he should be released.





"We thank Channi ji for raising the issue of all the injustice that is being done to Punjab. I would like to tell everyone that wherever any injustice is taking place, they should speak up. The NSA has invoked action against him and he should be released. We thank Channi Ji for raising his voice for the truth," she said.





Amritpal's father, Tarsem Singh, also said, "We appeal to the other members too to speak up for the rights of Punjab. What was done to Punjab in this budget should also be opposed."





Earlier on Thursday, the Indian National Congress distanced itself from Channi's remark on controversial MP Amritpal Singh, saying the former's views don't reflect the position of the party. -- ANI

