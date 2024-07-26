RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
All 14 crew adrift on tugboat rescued off Alibag
July 26, 2024  10:59
image
Update: All 14 crew members of a tugboat that had drifted in the Arabian Sea off the Alibag coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district have been rescued, a police official said on Friday. 

 The rescue operation of the crew from the small carrier operated by JSW Group was launched with the help of the Coast Guard, he said. A chopper of the Coast Guard was engaged in the operation, which started around 9 am, and all the 14 crew members of the tugboat were safely evacuated, said Somnath Gharge, Raigad Superintendent of Police.

 The Coast Guard chopper picked up the crew from the tugboat and safely dropped them at Alibag beach, he said, adding that all its 14 members are safe. 

 A small carrier vessel operated by JSW got caught in the stormy weather today between Jaigarh and Salav as it drifted due to strong winds and low visibility, JSW Group had said in a statement on Thursday. Police had said that the tugboat went adrift after its engine stopped functioning near the Kolaba fort off the Alibag coast on Thursday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

It's time for this war to end, Harris tells Netanyahu
It's time for this war to end, Harris tells Netanyahu

'The images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third, or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the...

'BTech From IIT-K. Yet To Get A Job'
'BTech From IIT-K. Yet To Get A Job'

Connect with professionals in your field through LinkedIn, industry events and workshops. Attend job fairs, conferences and meetups to expand your network. Apply for internships or short-term projects to gain practical experience,...

'They Sacrificed Their Lives For Our Tomorrow'
'They Sacrificed Their Lives For Our Tomorrow'

'34 jawans sacrificed their lives...I still have the memories of those jawans and it will be with me till I die.'

'Crazy' Opening Ceremony To Kick-off Paris Olympics
'Crazy' Opening Ceremony To Kick-off Paris Olympics

Up to three billion people are expected to tune in for the opening ceremony in Paris.

Jacqueline Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black
Jacqueline Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black

As Designer Isha Jajodia's showstopper and muse, she looked like a fairytale princess.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances