Agniveers to get reservation in govt jobs in Uttarakhand: CM





Addressing a programme here to pay tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the nation's territory during the Kargil war in 1999, Dhami said legislation will be brought to extend the reservation.





"We will make provisions and bring an Act to give reservation to them in government services. We are working on this plan. We will make use of their skills and discipline in various government departments," he said.





The chief minister also announced that the aid extended to the kin of martyrs will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.





"No sacrifice can be bigger than the act of laying down one's life to secure the country's borders. No grant or honour can be enough for this supreme sacrifice," he added.

Agniveers will be granted reservation in government jobs in Uttarakhand upon their return after serving in the armed forces, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday, as the nation observed the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.