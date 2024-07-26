Agneepath an example of reforms in army: PM





Highlighting the scheme, PM Modi said that the goal of Agnipath was to make the Army young and keep the Army continuously fit for war. He said that the major reforms in the army have been a long-standing demand.





"The country has felt the need for major reforms in the defence sector for decades. The army has been demanding this for years, but unfortunately, it was not given enough importance earlier. The Agnipath scheme is also an example of the necessary reforms done in the Army. For decades, discussions have been going on in Parliament and many committees on making the army young," PM Modi said during his address.





He said that the average age of soldiers in India being higher than the global average was a concern raised over the years and Agnipath resolved the matter.





"The average age of Indian soldiers being more than the global average has been a cause of concern. That is why this issue has also been raised in many committees for years. However, the will to solve this challenge related to the security of the country was not shown earlier. The country has addressed this concern through the Agneepath scheme," he said.





"Some people used to think that the Army means saluting politicians, doing parades but for us, the Army means the faith of 140 crore countrymen. The goal of Agneepath is to make the army young. The goal of Agneepath is to keep the army continuously fit for war," PM Modi added.





The Prime Minister also criticised the opposition parties opposing the scheme for "politicising" a "sensitive issue related to national security."





"Unfortunately, some people have made such a sensitive issue related to national security a subject of politics. Some people are doing politics of lies for their own benefit, even on this reform of the army. These are the same people who weakened our army by committing scams worth thousands of crores in the army, who wanted the Air Force to never get modern fighter jets, who had made preparations to scrap the Tejas fighter plane," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the Agnipath scheme during his address in Ladakh's Kargil on Friday on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.